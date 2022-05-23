Contreras (hamstring) isn't starting Monday's game against the Reds.
Contreras suffered a right hamstring strain during Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks, and he's considered day-to-day. With Contreras out of the lineup for a second straight game, Yan Gomes will start behind the dish and bat fifth.
