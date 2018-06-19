Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sitting out front end of twin bill

Contreras is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers.

Contreras was excluded from the lineup the Cubs had posted Monday before that game was postponed due to rain. Manager Joe Maddon will stick with that same starting nine for Game 1 of the twin bill, but expect Contreras to check back in behind the plate for the nightcap. Chris Gimenez will catch for starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood in the afternoon contest.