Cubs' Willson Contreras: Stays hot with two more home runs

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers Sunday against the Nationals.

Contreras took rookie Erick Fedde deep in the fourth and sixth innings, and now has five home runs in the past four games. The 25-year-old catcher has cemented his spot in the heart of Chicago's order, as his recent power surge has raised Contreras' line to an impressive .281/.349/.532.