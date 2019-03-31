Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Sunday
Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Contreras will get the day off Sunday, a customary move given the earlier start time. Victor Caratini drawing the start behind the dish in his place. Contreras has swung a hot bat to start the season, reaching base in five of his first 10 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Big night in Texas•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns to lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Likely back Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects two more hits Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Launches another spring home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...