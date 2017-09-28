Play

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Thursday

Contreras is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

The Cubs clinched the NL Central on Wednesday, so they're resting all of their starters for Thursday's series finale. Alex Avila will take over behind the dish for Contreras, batting cleanup.

