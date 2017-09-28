Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Thursday
Contreras is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
The Cubs clinched the NL Central on Wednesday, so they're resting all of their starters for Thursday's series finale. Alex Avila will take over behind the dish for Contreras, batting cleanup.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Rests Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Walks three times Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Serving one-game suspension Sunday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Earns two-game suspension•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...