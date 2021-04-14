site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-willson-contreras-takes-seat-wednesday-770738 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Contreras isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Contreras blasted a key home run in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee, but he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale. Austin Romine will start behind the dish, batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read