Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Contreras is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.
Contreras started the previous five games and will receive the day off Wednesday in New York. Jose Lobaton will work behind the plate in his place for the Cubs.
