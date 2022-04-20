Contreras isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays.
Contreras drew starts in the last five games and hit .182 with a homer, two doubles, two runs and two RBI. Yan Gomes will start behind the dish and bat eighth Wednesday.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Friday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Getting breather•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep in loss•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Reaches three times in win•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits first spring home run•