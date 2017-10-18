Play

Cubs' Willson Contreras: To play through forearm injury

Contreras, who injured his forearm in Tuesday's game, is expected to be ready for Game 4 on Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

He went 1-for-3 with a strikeout before being replaced by Alex Avila in the Cubs' 6-1 loss to the Dodgers, who now lead the NLCS 3-0. Contreras took a pitch off the forearm in the eighth inning of Game 3, but barring excessive overnight swelling, he will be back for the potential elimination game.

