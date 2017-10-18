Cubs' Willson Contreras: To play through forearm injury
Contreras, who injured his forearm in Tuesday's game, is expected to be ready for Game 4 on Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
He went 1-for-3 with a strikeout before being replaced by Alex Avila in the Cubs' 6-1 loss to the Dodgers, who now lead the NLCS 3-0. Contreras took a pitch off the forearm in the eighth inning of Game 3, but barring excessive overnight swelling, he will be back for the potential elimination game.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Held out of Sunday lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Rests Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Walks three times Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Serving one-game suspension Sunday•
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...