Contreras is the designated hitter and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Brewers.
In Friday's season opener, Contreras started at catcher while Victor Caratini served as DH. The two are simply flipping roles Saturday, and the Cubs could do this regularly throughout the season to keep both players in the lineup while limiting their time behind the plate.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Pops two more home runs•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Good start to camp•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Could excel in shortened season•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Homers during three-hit game•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Gets $4.5 million•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Saturday•