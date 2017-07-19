Galindo is on the 7-day DL at Low-A South Bend with shoulder and leg injuries, John Manuel of Baseball America reports.

The 20-year-old corner infielder posted a .290/.350/.432 slash line with four home runs and a manageable 22.6 percent strikeout rate prior to the injury. He is a high-risk proposition, but his big raw power makes him an intriguing commodity in deeper dynasty leagues.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast