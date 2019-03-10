The Cubs said Sunday that Cedeno (wrist) will remain shut down for 7-to-10 days, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cedeno has already been shut down for a few days and his status for Opening Day is now in severe doubt. The 32-year-old joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal in mid-February but has yet to make a Cactus League appearance due to the left wrist issue.