Cubs' Xavier Cedeno: Not ready to throw
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Wednesday that Cedeno (wrist) remains shut down from throwing but still has enough time to be ready for Opening Day, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Cedeno has been able to play light catch since the wrist issue surfaced shortly after he signed a minor-league deal with Chicago in mid-February, but his inability to begin a throwing progression in earnest puts him behind the team's other bullpen candidates for now. Since he's historically been deployed as a LOOGY or one-inning reliever, however, Cedeno won't need much time to build up once he advances to mound work.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...