Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Wednesday that Cedeno (wrist) remains shut down from throwing but still has enough time to be ready for Opening Day, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Cedeno has been able to play light catch since the wrist issue surfaced shortly after he signed a minor-league deal with Chicago in mid-February, but his inability to begin a throwing progression in earnest puts him behind the team's other bullpen candidates for now. Since he's historically been deployed as a LOOGY or one-inning reliever, however, Cedeno won't need much time to build up once he advances to mound work.