Cubs' Xavier Cedeno: Nursing wrist injury
Cedeno has been sidelined with a left wrist injury but resumed playing catch Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Cedeno signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs in mid-February but has yet to make his Cactus League debut due to the wrist issue. The fact the veteran left-hander is throwing is an encouraging sign, but it remains unclear when he may be able to return to game action.
