Cedeno (wrist) will pitch in an extended spring training game in Arizona on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said at the start of the week that Cedeno was close to beginning a rehab assignment, but for now he remains at extended spring training. The 32-year-old has been nursing the left wrist injury since early March, but he appears to be nearing his return given he has resumed facing live hitters.