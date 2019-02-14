Cedeno signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Cedeno has found a new home in the NL Central after being non-tendered by the Brewers earlier in the offseason. The southpaw is a good bet to break camp with the Cubs in a middle-relief role after posting a combined 2.43 ERA and 9.2 K/9 across 33.1 innings with the Brewers and White Sox last season.