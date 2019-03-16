Cedeno (wrist) won't be healthy by Opening Day, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Cedeno has resumed throwing but doesn't have enough time to get up to speed by the start of the season. He's expected to open the year on the injured list

