Gomes went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Gomes put the Cubs on the board with his solo blast in the top of the third inning, and he extended the team's lead with another solo homer in the next frame. The 35-year-old didn't appear in any of the last three games since Willson Contreras has been used more as a catcher than as a designated hitter recently. However, Gomes will likely be in line for significantly more playing time if Contreras is ultimately dealt prior to the trade deadline in early August.