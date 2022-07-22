site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup Friday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 22, 2022
Gomes will sit Friday versus the Phillies.
Gomes will be on the bench for the second consecutive game as Willson Contreras draws the start at catcher. Frank Schwindel will take over at designated hitter while Alfonso Rivas enters the lineup at first base and bats eighth against Philadelphia.
