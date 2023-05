Gomes (head) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

According to Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, Gomes hasn't yet been diagnosed with a concussion but remains in evaluation after taking a backswing to the head in Monday's series opener. He remains on the Cubs' active roster for now, but the Cubs called up Miguel Amaya from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday to serve as backup option at catcher behind Tucker Barnhart, who will start Wednesday.