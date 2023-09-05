Gomes went 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI in Monday's 5-0 win over the Giants.

Gomes returned to the lineup after getting a breather Sunday, and the veteran didn't skip a beat. He's been solid this year with a .269 batting average and .729 OPS, which are up significantly from the .235 average and .625 OPS he posted last season. Miguel Amaya should continue to spell Gomes some down the stretch, but with the Cubs fighting for a playoff spot, they'll probably use Gomes as much as possible given his production to this point.