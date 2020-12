Santana has been dealt to the Cubs along with right-hander Zach Davies and three other prospects in exchange for Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Santana showcased some promise while playing in the Arizona League in 2019, slashing .346/.429.494 with five homers, three triples and 30 RBI. The 20-year-old still has a lot to prove as a prospect, but he has a high ceiling that could lead to progression through the Cubs' system in the coming years.