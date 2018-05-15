Cubs' Yu Darvish: Activated ahead of start
Darvish (illness) was activated from the disabled list ahead of his start Tuesday in Atlanta.
Darvish hasn't pitched since May 2 after hitting the DL with the flu. Prior to his illness, he struggled through his first six starts for the Cubs, posting a 6.00 ERA backed up by strikeout (26.4 percent) and walk rates (11.4 percent) which would each be the worst numbers of his career.
More News
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.