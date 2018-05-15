Darvish (illness) was activated from the disabled list ahead of his start Tuesday in Atlanta.

Darvish hasn't pitched since May 2 after hitting the DL with the flu. Prior to his illness, he struggled through his first six starts for the Cubs, posting a 6.00 ERA backed up by strikeout (26.4 percent) and walk rates (11.4 percent) which would each be the worst numbers of his career.

