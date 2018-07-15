Cubs' Yu Darvish: Aims to ramp up throwing soon

Darvish (shoulder) said he hopes to throw off a mound sometime during the first weekend after the All-Star break, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander said he feels better in this rehab stint than the last one, when he was plagued by pain in several throwing sessions and a rehab start, but he still doesn't have a set timetable to be activated from the disabled list. The club might reveal more details about the next steps in Darvish's recovery during the days after the All-Star Game.