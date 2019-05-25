Cubs' Yu Darvish: Allows 12 hits

Darvish allowed six runs on 12 hits (including three homers) Saturday against the Reds, walking two while striking out five. He did not factor into the decision.

Darvish gave the Cubs plenty of innings, but they weren't particularly good ones. He gave up two runs in the second, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and one more in the eighth before eventually getting pulled. The Reds had at least one runner reach base in each of his innings. The Cubs' offense did its job, however, and Chicago was able to pull out with the win despite Darvish's ERA rising to 5.40. He'll look to bring that number down Friday in St. Louis.