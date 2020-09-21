Darvish (7-3) allowed four earned runs on nine hits across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Twins. He struck out nine and walked one.

Darvish had only allowed two runs when he came out for the seventh inning, but he quickly gave up a double followed by a two-run home run by Max Kepler to get chased from the game. The righty hasn't been as sharp lately, as he's now allowed nine hits in each of his last two outings. Darvish is still squarely in the Cy Young race, though his recent performance could be hurting his chances in a crowded field. He'll take a 2.22 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 88:13 K:BB across 69 innings into his final start of the regular season, which is scheduled for Friday against the White Sox.