Cubs' Yu Darvish: Allows four runs in no-decision

Darvish allowed four runs over six innings and did not factor into the decision in Friday's loss to the Mets. He gave up just four hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Home runs accounted for most of the damage against Darvish, as he gave up a two-run blast in the third inning and a solo shot in the sixth. The righty has now allowed 16 home runs through 85.1 innings, and he'll need to start limiting the long ball better to cut down his 4.75 ERA. Darvish is scheduled to take the mound again on Wednesday against a hot Braves lineup.