Darvish did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts against the Braves.

In his first start in nearly two weeks following a stint on the disabled list with the flu, Darvish was limited to just 61 pitches and four frames. There's no indication that the early hook was anything other than caution on the part of manager Joe Maddon. Either way, Darvish looked sharp in inducing 10 swings and misses on just 36 strikes, and limited the damage to a solo home run to the second-to-last batter he faced. The 31-year-old is still looking for his first win since joining the Cubs, and he'll get his next crack at that Sunday against the Reds.