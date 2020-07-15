Darvish allowed two runs across 3.2 innings in Tuesday's intrasquad game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. He gave up two hits and two walks, to go along with three strikeouts.

Probably the most important thing here is that Darvish threw 60 pitches, so he seems to be ramping up well toward the start of the regular season. There are 10 days until Opening Day for the Cubs, so throwing Tuesday puts Darvish in line for that assignment, though Kyle Hendricks also pitched in Tuesday's scrimmage and could get the nod for the opener. Manager David Ross has yet to make a formal announcement on that front, but it's expected that Darvish and Hendricks will lead the rotation in some order with Jon Lester slotted in third.