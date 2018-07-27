Cubs' Yu Darvish: Alters mechanics in positive step

Darvish (shoulder) altered his mechanics in Friday's bullpen session and was reportedly throwing like he did in spring training, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

He said he felt pain on the first 10 pitches he threw, but after changing his mechanics, the pain went away and the Cubs brass said he looked a lot better after the mechanical change. This is believed to be a positive step in his recovery. He threw 23 pitches Friday and will throw a couple more bullpen sessions before advancing to a simulated game. There are a lot of hurdles for him to clear before he returns to the big-league rotation.