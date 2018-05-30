Cubs' Yu Darvish: Avoids structural damage

After being sent for an MRI, it was determined Wednesday that Darvish is dealing strictly with right triceps inflammation, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

This is good news for the Cubs, who feared Darvish had structural damage in his throwing arm. He's expected to start a throwing program either over the weekend or early next week, although the timetable for the 31-year-old's return from the disabled list remains a bit murky.

More News
Our Latest Stories