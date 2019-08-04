Cubs' Yu Darvish: Battles through illness

Darvish (4-5) secured the win after allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight over five innings Sunday against Milwaukee.

Darvish certainly didn't show any signs of illness during his outing, surrendering just one run in the first on a Christian Yelich solo blast, though skipper Joe Madden stated after the game that Darvish was "pretty much gassed." The 32-year-old right-hander will be considered day-to-day heading into his next outing, which lines up for Friday in Cincinnati.