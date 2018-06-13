Cubs' Yu Darvish: Bullpen session goes well
Darvish (triceps) felt good after his bullpen session Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
It's good news that Darvish didn't have any issues, though his return timeline remains unclear, even to his team. Manager Joe Maddon said, "The next step is to map out the next moment." Maddon acknowledged over the weekend that Darvish could be out until after the All-Star break, but if he keeps progressing in his rehab without any issues, he could certainly beat that timeline.
