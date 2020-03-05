Cubs' Yu Darvish: Comes down with flu

Darvish was scratched ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rangers due to flu-like symptoms, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs also scratched second baseman Jason Kipnis due to a case of the flu, so a bug may be passing around the clubhouse. Though Darvish will miss out on a spring start against one of his former teams, the illness isn't expected to keep him out of camp for more than a few days.