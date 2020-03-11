Cubs' Yu Darvish: Competing to start Opening Day

Darvish is competing with Kyle Hendricks to start Chicago's regular season opener against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chicago manager David Ross is not ready to commit to an Opening Day starter this early in spring training. Darvish will be making his first Cactus League start Wednesday against the Padres after battling an illness early in camp. The 33-year-old posted a 3.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and accumulated 229 strikeouts across 178.2 innings (31 starts) for the Cubs in 2019.