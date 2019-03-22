Cubs' Yu Darvish: Completes bullpen session
Darvish (finger) completed a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game Sunday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Darvish was originally expected to start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Padres, but he will instead throw in the minor-league game sporting a band-aid. Sunday's outing is still likely to be the determining factor in whether the 32-year-old will have his first start of the season pushed back.
