Cubs' Yu Darvish: Completes bullpen session

Darvish (shoulder, triceps) tossed a 16-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The return to the mound reportedly went well for Darvish, who was shut down from throwing bullpen sessions in late june after developing a shoulder impingement while rehabbing his triceps injury. The Cubs have yet to decide the next step for Darvish, but he's likely at least two weeks away from returning from the 10-day disabled list even if he incurs no further setbacks in his recovery.

