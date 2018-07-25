Cubs' Yu Darvish: Completes bullpen session
Darvish (shoulder, triceps) tossed a 16-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The return to the mound reportedly went well for Darvish, who was shut down from throwing bullpen sessions in late june after developing a shoulder impingement while rehabbing his triceps injury. The Cubs have yet to decide the next step for Darvish, but he's likely at least two weeks away from returning from the 10-day disabled list even if he incurs no further setbacks in his recovery.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...