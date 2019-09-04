Cubs' Yu Darvish: Confirmed for Saturday's start

The Cubs are listing Darvish (forearm) as their starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Milwaukee.

Darvish was a late scratch ahead of his previously scheduled home start versus the Brewers over the weekend after experiencing forearm tightness, but manager Joe Maddon indicated that the injury wasn't anything serious. Per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Maddon offered similar sentiments regarding Darvish's injury earlier this week, so the right-hander will be on track to re-enter the rotation when a fifth starter is required again Saturday. Before missing his last turn, Darvish had been the Cubs' most productive rotation member since the All-Star break, posting a 2.93 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 11.7 K/9 in nine outings.