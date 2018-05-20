Cubs' Yu Darvish: Confirmed for Sunday's start
Darvish (calf) will start Sunday against the Reds.
Cramping in Darvish's right calf knocked the right-hander out of Tuesday's game after just 61 pitches, but there was never any indication during the week that this start was in serious jeopardy. Darvish will look to get on track and record just his third quality start in eight turns. Cutting down on the walks will be key (4.8 BB/9 so far this year).
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...