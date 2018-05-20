Darvish (calf) will start Sunday against the Reds.

Cramping in Darvish's right calf knocked the right-hander out of Tuesday's game after just 61 pitches, but there was never any indication during the week that this start was in serious jeopardy. Darvish will look to get on track and record just his third quality start in eight turns. Cutting down on the walks will be key (4.8 BB/9 so far this year).