Cubs' Yu Darvish: Could be sidelined until second half

Cubs manager Joe Maddon acknowledged the possibility Sunday that Darvish (triceps) might not return from the 10-day disabled list until after the All-Star break, Matthew Martell of MLB.com reports. "I think we'll know more by the end of this coming week exactly what we think about hopefully being able to lay out a plan about getting [Darvish] back," Maddon said. "But we're not at that point yet."

Darvish has progressed to playing catch off flat ground over the last several days, but the Cubs have been reluctant to issue a specific timetable for the right-hander's reinstatement from his second DL stint of the season. While Darvish's MRI revealed no structural damage to his throwing arm when he was placed on the DL in late May, the Cubs understandably want to take a cautious approach with the 31-year-old, given the organization's six-year, $126 million investment. Darvish's hazy return timeline coupled with his disappointing numbers this season (1-3, 4.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 40 innings) could be enough for fantasy owners in the shallowest of leagues to cut bait in pursuit of a healthier, more effective pitcher.