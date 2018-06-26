Cubs' Yu Darvish: Could start against Twins this weekend

Darvish (triceps) could come off the disabled list to start this weekend against the Twins, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

He made a rehab start Monday for Low-A South Bend, giving up one run on three hits while striking out five over five innings. Darvish threw 57 pitches (41 strikes), so if he does start for the big-league club Saturday or Sunday, he should not be expected to get up to 100 pitches. We should learn more about the next step for Darvish either Monday night or Tuesday.