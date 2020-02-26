Cubs' Yu Darvish: Could start Opening Day
Darvish, who is slated to make his spring training debut Saturday, is a likely candidate to start Opening Day, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After Darvish pitches in a Cactus League game Saturday, he'll line up well for the March 26 opener in Milwaukee. The Japanese righty struggled early in 2019 but finished the season with a flourish, and he could be ready to truly serve as the ace the Cubs thought they were getting when they doled out $126 million a few years ago, assuming he stays healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...