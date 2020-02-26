Cubs' Yu Darvish: Could start Opening Day

Darvish, who is slated to make his spring training debut Saturday, is a likely candidate to start Opening Day, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After Darvish pitches in a Cactus League game Saturday, he'll line up well for the March 26 opener in Milwaukee. The Japanese righty struggled early in 2019 but finished the season with a flourish, and he could be ready to truly serve as the ace the Cubs thought they were getting when they doled out $126 million a few years ago, assuming he stays healthy.