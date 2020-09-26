Darvish (8-3) tossed seven scoreless innings to pick up the win Friday against the White Sox. He allowed just three hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Making his final start of the 2020 regular season, Darvish left a good taste in the mouths of Cy Young voters, and he received plenty of run support in the 10-0 rout. The 34-year-old righty finishes the year with a 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 93 strikeouts across 76 innings. While it was an abbreviated campaign, it was the best he's looked since coming to Chicago in 2018. Darvish will now turn his attention to the playoffs, and he'll start one of the first two games of the first round, with Kyle Hendricks getting another rotation spot and then possibly Jon Lester in a potential Game 3.