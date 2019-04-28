Cubs' Yu Darvish: Cruises to second win
Darvish (2-3) picked up the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks, tossing six innings of one-run ball. He allowed two hits and four walks, while striking out eight.
The Cubs put up nine runs, which was more than enough for Darvish. It's been an uneven start to the year for the 32-year-old righty, as he now owns a 5.02 ERA, but going at least six innings for the first time this season is a step in the right direction. To take another step forward, Darvish will need to cut down on the walks, as he now has 22 through 28.2 innings. Darvish will look to build on this solid start in his next outing, which lines up for Friday against the Cardinals.
