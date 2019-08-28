Cubs' Yu Darvish: Dazzles in fifth win

Darvish (5-6) pitched eight innings of one-run ball to earn the win Tuesday against the Mets. He allowed five hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

This is what the Cubs were hoping to get when they invested $126 million into Darvish before the 2018 season. The only blemish against the Japanese righty was a solo home run by Pete Alonso in the fourth inning, but he was otherwise excellent in a big game against a New York team that is chasing Chicago for a possible wild card spot. Darvish did walk his first batter since July 23, though he generally exhibited great control once again and navigated his eight innings efficiently on 104 pitches (73 strikes). The 33-year-old will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is slated for Sunday in another pivotal game against the Brewers.