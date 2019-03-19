Cubs' Yu Darvish: Dealing with blister

Darvish was removed from Tuesday's game against the Royals due to a blister on his right ring finger, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The severity of the issue remains unknown at the moment, though it's worth noting that Darvish looked to be in good spirits as he exited the field. With Opening Day less than two weeks away, this will be a situation to monitor.

