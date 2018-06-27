Cubs' Yu Darvish: Decision on next step coming Thursday
Darvish (triceps) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, after which the Cubs will determine if he's ready to rejoin the big club over the weekend or if he requires another minor-league start, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Darvish experienced no complications while playing light catch Tuesday, one day after he covered five innings in a rehab start for Low-A South Bend. While he was sharp in that outing, he only threw 57 pitches, so Darvish would likely have his workload restricted if he were to return from the 10-day disabled list to start Saturday or Sunday against the Twins. Once Darvish is added back to Chicago's rotation, one of Tyler Chatwood (paternity list) or Mike Montgomery would likely head to the bullpen.
