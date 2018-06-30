Cubs' Yu Darvish: Diagnosed with shoulder impingement

Darvish (triceps) was diagnosed with a shoulder impingement and will be re-evaluated in 3-5 days, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports Friday.

Darvish received a cortisone shot in the should in an attempt to reduce the swelling behind the issue. If all goes well, a mid-July return should still be possible, but all will depend on how the shoulder responds the shot. Check back mid-week for another update.