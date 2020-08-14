Darvish (3-1) earned the win Thursday over the Brewers with seven innings of one-run ball. He allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out 11.

Darvish was in cruise control and had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning. Justin Smoak ruined Darvish's no-hit and shutout bids with a solo home run, but it was still a dominating effort for the righty, who has now earned the win in his last three outings. Darvish will take a 1.88 ERA and 27:4 K:BB across 24 innings into his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against St. Louis, though the Cardinals haven't played since July 29 due to a coronavirus outbreak within the organization. If Darvish gets pushed back, he'll likely pitch against the White Sox sometime next weekend.