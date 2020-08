Darvish (6-1) gave up seven hits and two walks over six scoreless innings Saturday to pick up the win in the first game of a doubleheader against the Reds. He struck out eight.

The Cubs defense turned two double plays behind him, but Darvish didn't need much help in carving up the Cincy lineup. The right-hander now boasts a 1.47 ERA to go along with his NL-leading six wins, and he stands a good chance of adding to that total in his next outing Thursday, on the road against the woeful Pirates.